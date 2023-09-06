BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services (EOVS) has launched a statewide logo redesign contest to symbolize the mission of the newly elevated Cabinet Secretariat.

In a significant transformation, the Department of Veterans’ Services was elevated to a Cabinet-level Secretariat on March 1 by Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll.

With this elevation, the Executive Office of Veterans Services has witnessed significant changes in its structure, encompassing various departments and programs, including the management of Massachusetts Veterans Homes. To reflect this transformation and new vision, the Executive Office is calling upon the public to submit designs for a fresh logo.

EOVS Secretary Jon Santiago, a US Army Reserve Major with two overseas tours of duty, explained the importance of this endeavor: “We are at a pivotal juncture where our logo needs to mirror the diversity of today’s veterans, whose service spans eras from World War II to Afghanistan. The new EOVS logo should embody transparency, accountability, and our mission to ‘honorably serve those who served us.'”

The current EOVS logo features a minuteman, a symbol dating back to the Massachusetts militia of the 18th century. The logo redesign contest, starting on September 6, 2023, invites participation from all Massachusetts residents aged 18 and above. Designers are encouraged to create a logo that captures the unity, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans from various eras, past and present. Submissions must be made by October 4, 2023.

Secretary Santiago expressed eagerness to witness the creative outpouring from Massachusetts residents, saying, “We are eager to witness the outpouring of talent and dedication as Massachusetts residents contribute to shaping a symbol that embodies the true essence of our veterans and their families.”

For more information and contest details, please visit the Executive Office of Veterans Services website.

About EOVS: The Executive Office of Veterans Services is dedicated to providing the highest quality programs, benefits, and advocacy to Massachusetts veterans, in collaboration with federal and local partners.

EOVS Core Values:

Service: A commitment to serving veterans and their families with dedication, empathy, respect, and care. Advocacy: Tirelessly advocating for veterans’ rights, benefits, and well-being. Collaboration: Nurturing partnerships, promoting inclusivity, and building a network that maximizes veterans’ potential and EOVS’ impact and reach. Transparency: Ensuring clear, honest, and open communication to provide veterans with access to accurate information. Innovation: Embracing technological advancements and data-driven insights to continually improve services and initiatives.