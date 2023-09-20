CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The high costs of energy has made it difficult for Massachusetts residents to heat their homes during the winter months, but relief may be in sight.

Monthly electric bills are expected to be 27 percent lower than they were a year ago, driven by winter electricity supply, but the savings don’t stop there. Beginning November 1st, based on a rate adjustment proposal filed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kilowatts will be approximately $213 this season.

This price drop is driven by the decreased electric supply prices of approximately 46 percent

The 1.3 million Massachusetts national grid customers can also take advantage of their savings program to save even more this winter.

Bob Kievra of National Grid, tells 22News, “We have a variety of programs in place to deal with energy efficiency low cost or no cost bill management solutions, flexible payment programs and payment assistance programs for income eligible customers.”

Those who have electric or natural gas are expected to save on their utility bills, while those who heat their home oil are not sure if prices could spike again this winter. Director of Sales at Noonan Energy, Tim Noonan, tells 22News, “It’s been going up since June so that now it’s close to 4 dollars a gallon. I don’t know how much higher it could go there are rumors it could go much higher but nobody knows, so many other factors affect the price.”

Noonan energy provides their customers a variety of options to save such as a budget plan,

fixed priced oil, and budget fixed oil to help their customers save wherever they can during those colder months.