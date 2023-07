CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ll only have to wait a little bit longer for your fill of corn dogs, tractor pulls, and farm animals as we approach the busiest two months for fairs in Massachusetts!

From the Cummington Fair to The Big E, here’s when each fair will be held this year!

August

Littleville Fair – August 4-6

MA State 4-H Dairy Show – August 4-6

Bolton Fair – August 11-13

Middlefield Fair – August 11-13

Martha’s Vineyard Fair – August 17-20

Hardwick Fair – August 18-19

Westfield Fair – August 18-20

Heath Fair – August 18-20

Marshfield Fair – August 18-27

Berkshire County 4H – August 19

Rochester Grange Fair – August 19

Cummington Fair – August 24-27

Ware Grange Fair – August 24-26

Middlesex County 4H – August 25-27

Shelburne Grange Fair – August 26

South Middleboro Grange Fair – August 26

September

Three County Fair – September 1-4

Blandford Fair – September 1-4

Spencer Fair – September 1-4

East Middleboro 4H – September 2-3

Franklin County Fair – September 7-10

Dartmouth Grange – September 8-9

Sterling Fair – September 8-10

Sheffield Fair – September 9

Williamsburg Grange Fair – September 9

The Big E – September 15 – October 1

Belchertown Fair – September 22-24

Upton Grange – September 23

Topsfield Fair – September 29 – October 9