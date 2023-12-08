SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An initiative aimed at helping families with Juvenile Court cases in Springfield with parental substance use, the Family Treatment Court launches on Friday.

The first Family Treatment Court opened as a pilot program at the Franklin County Probate and Family Court in Greenfield in 2016. Since then there have been 60 specialty court sessions added in the state such as Drug and Recovery Courts for substance use disorders, Mental Health Courts for mental health conditions, Veterans Treatment Courts for veterans’ issues, and family recovery and dispute intervention.

The Hampden County Juvenile Court in Springfield will offer Family Treatment Court sessions. Families that have cases in the juvenile court system suffering from substance abuse will be assisted with getting help.

The Family Treatment Court has helped families get help more quickly, stay in treatment longer, and complete treatment at higher rates. The research conducted by the Center for Children and Family Futures shows that there is an increase in the likelihood of reunification of children and parents with no effect on the risk of repeat maltreatment or reentry into the child welfare system, and a reduction in the amount of time that children spend in out-of-home care and the amount of time to get children to permanent homes.

This Family Treatment Court is the first in the juvenile court system and the second in the state of Massachusetts. It is in collaboration with the following:

Massachusetts Trial Court

Department of Children and Families

Committee for Public Counsel Services

Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Addiction Services

Bureau of Family Health and Nutrition

Massachusetts Center of Excellence for Specialty Courts

Local treatment, recovery, and family support providers