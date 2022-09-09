SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Democratic candidate for governor Maura Healey will join Congressman Richard Neal at Union Station in Springfield to talk about transportation Friday.

Healey will be joined by her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll as well Congressman Richard Neal, Mayor Domenic Sarno, former Lieutenant Governor candidates, and current Senators Eric Lesser and Adam Hinds, Senators Adam Gomez and Jo Comerford, and Reps. Jake Oliviera, Orlando Ramos and Bud Williams.

Healey will talk about her plans for transportation with respect to rail, highway transit, and bike-sharing. As well as the plans for an East-West rail link between western Massachusetts and Boston.

