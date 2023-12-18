CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Open Enrollment through the Massachusetts Health Connector is open, which means people who are currently paying for coverage, or are uninsured can start looking for new and affordable health insurance.

With the deadline to enroll in Massachusetts Health Connector coverage to start the New Year set for Saturday, December 23rd, the Massachusetts Health Connector is kicking off deadline week with an informational session.

Navigators today discussed the importance of having health insurance, new eligibility for more people to save money on their health insurance, and the availability of enrollment support

This year more people are eligible for the Marketplace’s ConnectorCare coverage than ever before, creating the opportunity for people to save on annual health care costs.

Executive Director, Audrey Gasteier told 22News, “So a program like this that makes it more affordable to afford the coverage and afford those premiums each month and has no deductible, and very lost cost sharing makes is really important to making sure people are covered and getting the health care coverage they need, and they have that financial protection that comes with really good comprehensive health insurance coverage.”

During Open Enrollment, anyone who needs health insurance can go to their website and enroll in a new plan. To start coverage January 1st, residents need to apply, pick a plan, and make their first premium payment by December 23.

The Health Connector is making it more affordable than ever before to get insured.