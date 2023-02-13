SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley has released its latest report on home sales in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties for January 2023.

Home closings have decreased, but they’re still selling for more money compared to January 2022. There were 253 homes were sold in January of 2023, which is down 32.5% from January 2022.

(Realtor® Association of Pioneer Valley)

The median sale price for homes was $290,000, which is about 3.6% higher than last year of $280,000. The inventory of available homes that were for sale was down 15.7% from 543 homes for sale in January 2022, to 458 homes for sale in January of this year.

The average days on the market were up 36.2% from 36 days on the market in January 2022, up to 49 days.