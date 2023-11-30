CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A downward trend in the local housing market, with Massachusetts home sales now falling to a 12-year low.

22News spoke with local realtor Steven LaPlante of ERA M. Connie LaPlante Real Estate, about the current housing market in our area. He told us that a low inventory, high prices, and expensive borrowing has contributed to home sales being significantly down.

Adding, the winter season may actually be beneficial for buyers who don’t want as much competition. LaPlante says, “For people who have been frustrated with how competitive the market is, it is starting to be a little better of a time. There are better deals to be had, and all with less competition.”

LaPlante adds that while sellers need to be competitive, they can still expect to sell their home for considerably more, compared to a year ago.