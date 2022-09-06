CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.

House 8th Hampden District

Democratic Chicopee State Representative Joseph Wagner is retiring, more than three decades after he was first elected to the Legislature. Two Democrats are running for their party’s nomination to replace him.

Ward 1 City Councilor Joel McAuliffe is a former aide to Senator Eric Lesser and to Mayor Richard Kos. Shirley Arriaga is an Air Force veteran and Chicopee High School teacher, who formerly worked as a veterans director for Congressman Richard Neal. She ran unsuccessfully for City Council At-Large in 2021.

The winner of the primary will likely be the next state representative from the district, as there is no Republican candidate on the ballot. The 8th Hampden District includes most of the city of Chicopee.

House 11th Hampden District

Democrat Bud Williams has represented the 11th Hampden District since 2017. Prior to that, he was a Springfield City Councilor, and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2009.

He is being challenged in his run for a fourth term by Jynai McDonald, a small business owner and community advocate who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2019 and 2021.

There is no Republican candidate on the ballot. The district includes most of central Springfield.

House 1st Berkshire District

North Adams Democratic Rep. John Barrett is running for his third full term in office. He was first elected in a 2017 special election to fill-out the remainder of the term of Rep. Gailanne Carridi, following her death.

Prior to serving in the Legislature, Barrett had served as mayor of North Adams for 13 terms, becoming the longest-serving mayor in the state, prior to being defeated for re-election in 2009.

He is challenged by Paula Kingsbury-Evans, an MCLA student who has done extensive volunteer work in the community.

The 1st Berkshire District includes all precincts in Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, New Ashford, North Adams, Peru, Savoy, Williamstown, and Windsor.