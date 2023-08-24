SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Housing and Livable Communities Secretary will be in Springfield Thursday as a part of a statewide housing production tour aimed at improving affordable housing in the city.

Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus starts a statewide housing production tour. In Springfield, he will join Mayor Domenic Sarno and MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay. Tour stops include Skyview Springfield, ThirtyOne Elm, and Mason Square Apartments at Indian Motorcycle. This comes amid a housing crisis in the state.

Skyline Springfield

ThirtyOne Elm

Mason Square Apartments

Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency as the shelter system in Massachusetts reached its capacity for migrants. The governor says they are adding shelters every week, and currently seeking federal funding to create more space but it’s getting difficult to meet the demand.