SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly $1.5 million in state funding will go towards combating youth violence in several communities across Massachusetts.

The funding is awarded through Senator Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) Grant Program, which helps to provide resources to partners in each community that work to reduce violence among youth. The program focuses on kids and adults ages 10 to 24 that live in communities identified as a hot-spot or at risk for gang involvement.

The Safer Communities Initiative provides District Attorney’s Offices funds to projects aimed at prevention, intervention, and/or diversion programming as well as to support enforcement and prosecution. Funding provided to State Police will support youth programming.

From July through December 2022, 95 illegal firearms were removed from city streets, approximately 44,000 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 2,900 grams of cocaine and crack, and 4,000 grams of marijuana from the grant-funded enforcement efforts.

Summer Safety Funding Recipients:

Berkshire District Attorney’s Office: $99,933

Essex District Attorney’s Office: $100,000

Hampden District Attorney’s Office: $100,000

Middle District Attorney’s Office: $100,000

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office: $100,000

Norfolk District Attorney’s Office: $96,329.57

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office: $100,000

Plymouth District Attorney’s Office: $100,000

Suffolk District Attorney’s Office: $100,000

Massachusetts State Police-Boston: $210,000

Massachusetts State Police-Lawrence/Brockton: $170,000

Massachusetts State Police-Springfield/Holyoke: $160,000

Massachusetts State Police – Youth Programming: $60,000

“The Safer Communities grant program invests in the success of strong partnerships, and underscores the importance of a team approach to the prevention, intervention and enforcement strategies needed to improve community safety and reach at-risk youth,” said Governor Maura Healey. “No single agency can do it alone, but working as partners, across disciplines and jurisdictions, we can make meaningful changes in young people’s lives.”

“The Safer Communities Initiative takes a holistic approach to preventing and responding to violent crime through enforcement and youth engagement. This public safety model empowers community partners to deliver vital services that will support at-risk youth, improve outcomes, and promote public safety,” said Lt. Governor Kimberley Driscoll. “Our Administration is pleased to support innovative collaborations the prevent violence, protect communities, and support our youth’s ability to thrive.”

“Youth violence has a profound impact on victims, families, and communities. Strong partnerships and collaborative result-driven solutions remain the most effective way to address the complex issues that drive gun violence,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy. “The administration is proud to provide resources in support of the hard work and community collaborations designed to improve community safety, reduce gun violence and strengthen youth engagement.”

“We are grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and the Department of Justice for their support of initiatives designed to address and prevent violent crime. The efforts undertaken by the State Police in collaboration with our local partners are enhanced by this support,” said State Police Interim Colonel John Mawn, Jr. “Grant funding directly and positively impacts our work with our local partners to investigate, interdict, enforce, and prevent gun, drug, and other street crimes and the violence associated with these crimes. These combined efforts are an important component among several strategies we employ to help make our neighborhoods safer for those who live in, work in, visit, and raise families in Massachusetts.”