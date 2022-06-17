Like the Olympics, golf’s U.S. Open changes venues every time it’s held, moving from one prestigious golf or country club to another in different parts of the country. Some states have never hosted one, while states with numerous prominent golf courses have hosted many, led by New York’s 20. Oddly, though it is the state with the most golf courses in America, Florida has never been awarded a U.S. Open.

Stacker has ranked the 10 states that have hosted the U.S. Open the most times, using data from the U.S. Open website and other sources. The national ranking includes The Country Club in Massachusetts as the host of the 2022 U.S. Open, taking place June 16-19. Alongside the number of times each state has hosted the tournament, every course that has hosted is also listed, including the first and last in each state.

The U.S. Open is the third of four Grand Slam tournaments, also called the “majors.” The others are the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the British Open. The U.S. Open offers the biggest purse of the four.

Massachusetts by the numbers

– Times hosted: 10

– First: Myopia Hunt Club, 1898

– Last: The Country Club, 2022

– All host courses (times hosted): Myopia Hunt Club (4), The Country Club (4), Brae Burn Country Club, Worcester Country Club

When the U.S. Open is played on June 16-19, 2022, at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, don’t be surprised if it comes down to a playoff.

Seven of the nine U.S. Opens in the Bay State, including the last six straight, have come down to playoffs—most recently at The Country Club when Curtis Strange eked out a win against British golfer Nick Faldo in 1988. In another dramatic playoff on the same course in 1963, Julius Boros held off fellow Americans Arnold Palmer and Jacky Cupit after the trio tied at 9-over-par—the worst score by a winning golfer since 1935—due to winds that approached 50 mph.

Other U.S. Open playoffs in Massachusetts had Willie Macfarlane beating Bobby Jones in 1925 at Worcester; Walter Hagen edging Mike Brady in 1919 at Brae Burn; and American Francis Ouimet holding off two golfers from the island nation of Jersey in 1913 at The Country Club. A Scottish golfer, Alex Smith, must have felt like the fox rather than the hound at Myopia Hunt Club when he finished second in three U.S. Opens on that course in 1898, 1901, and 1905, twice losing to compatriot and four-time Open winner Willie Anderson.

North Carolina will move onto the top 10 list soon as the PGA has announced that Pinehurst Resort & Country Club will host the 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041, and 2047 U.S. Opens as an “anchor” site for the event. Pinehurst has already hosted three U.S. Opens.

