CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the increase of students reported absent in Massachusetts, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has launched a campaign to help improve school attendance statewide.

The habit of attending school every day was disrupted during the coronavirus pandemic and DESE is working to improve getting students in the classroom with billboards and transit ads, email, and social media messages. The ‘Chronic Absenteeism Recovery’ initiative is to help provide resources for those with chronic absenteeism and support for families.

Approximately 1 in 4 Massachusetts students (22%) were chronically absent during the 2022-23 school year. That means these students missed at least 18 days of school. Before the pandemic, 13% of students were chronically absent. The chronic absenteeism rate in elementary schools is more than double what it was before the pandemic.

Chronic absence in Massachusetts (DESE)

“Chronic absenteeism affects almost three-quarters of the schools in our state. No matter where we’re from – rural, suburban or urban districts – we’re in this together as one community,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley. “With the well-being of our students as our top priority, we’re eager to welcome them back to school, to work with families and to ensure that every child’s journey is filled with joy and learning.”

LIST: Schools with chronic absenteeism

These western Massachusetts schools have been identified with chronic absenteeism in 2022-23 to make attendance a priority for the 2023-24 school year. Download the full list of » Attendance Priority Schools.

Agawam

Agawam Early Childhood Center: Chronic Absenteeism Rate: 34.3%

34.3% Clifford M Granger: 19.9%

Benjamin J Phelps: 19.1%

Robinson Park: 27.7%

James Clark School: 23.8%

Roberta G. Doering School: 19.6%

Agawam Junior High: 36.7% (518 students enrolled)

(518 students enrolled) Agawam High: 28.4%

Amherst

Crocker Farm Elementary: 23.7%

Fort River Elementary 22.7%

Wildwood Elementary 18.0%

Amherst Regional Middle School: 21.6%

Amherst Regional High: 28.4% (1,052 students enrolled)

Belchertown

Cold Spring: 30.2% (194 students enrolled)

(194 students enrolled) Chestnut Hill Community School: 14.5%

Swift River Elementary: 17.1%

Jabish Middle School: 22.9%

Belchertown High: 24.3%

Brimfield

Brimfield Elementary: 10.9%

Chicopee

Szetela Early Childhood Center: 52.7% (222 students enrolled)

Barry: 27.3%

Belcher: 37.0%

Bowe: 40.0%

Bowie: 18.9%

Chicopee Academy: 92.1% (87 students enrolled)

(87 students enrolled) Litwin: 28.2%

Lambert-Lavoie: 22.8%

Fairview Elementary: 36.3%

Streiber Memorial School: 20.9%

Gen John J Stefanik: 30.7%

Bellamy Middle: 27.9%

Dupont Middle: 35.7%

Chicopee High: 48.6%

Chicopee Comprehensive High School: 22.8%

Clarksburg

Clarksburg Elementary: 13.1%

Conway

Conway Grammar: 11.8%

Deerfield

Deerfield Elementary: 18.8%

Easthampton

Mountain View School: 19.3%

Easthampton High: 26.8% (370 students enrolled)

East Longmeadow

Mapleshade: 10.2%

Meadow Brook: 18.4% (566 students enrolled)

(566 students enrolled) Mountain View: 5.9%

Birchland Park: 8.5%

East Longmeadow High: 17.9%

Erving

Erving Elementary: 30.0%

Florida

Abbott Memorial: 18.3%

Granby

East Meadow: 18.2% (407 students enrolled)

(407 students enrolled) Granby Jr Sr High School: 7.7%

Greenfield

The Academy of Early Learning at North Parish 12.9%

Federal Street School 26.5%

Discovery School at Four Corners 4.6%

Newton School 16.8%

Greenfield Middle 20.5%

Greenfield High 32.3% (454 students enrolled)

Hadley

Hadley Elementary: 15.9% (271 students enrolled)

(271 students enrolled) Hopkins Academy: 14.0%

Hancock

Hancock Elementary: 14.3%

Hatfield

Hatfield Elementary: 13.5%

Smith Academy: 21.3% (133 students enrolled)

Holland

Holland Elementary: 14.7%

Holyoke

Joseph Metcalf School 36.1%

Lt Elmer J McMahon Elementary 35.4%

Morgan Full Service Community School 50.4%

William R. Peck School 62.8% (192 students enrolled)

(192 students enrolled) Kelly Elementary 46.6%

E N White Elementary 40.3%

Lt Clayre Sullivan Elementary 44.8%

Maurice A Donahue Elementary 46.8%

H.B. Lawrence School 55.3%

Holyoke STEM Academy 44.9%

Holyoke Middle School 54.4%

Holyoke High 50.9%

Lee

Lee Elementary: 17.2% (341 students enrolled)

(341 students enrolled) Lee Middle/High School: 16.2%

Lenox

Morris: 28.6% (339 students enrolled)

(339 students enrolled) Lenox Memorial High: 12.6%

Leverett

Leverett Elementary: 15.4%

Longmeadow

Blueberry Hill 11.1%

Center 6.5%

Glenbrook Middle 10.5%

Wolf Swamp Road 13.7% (444 students enrolled)

(444 students enrolled) Williams Middle 8.1%

Longmeadow High 11.0%

Ludlow

East Street Elementary School 22.8% (318 students enrolled)

(318 students enrolled) Paul R Baird Middle 14.4%

Ludlow Senior High 13.6%

Harris Brook Elementary School 11.1%

Monson

Quarry Hill Community School 28.8% (130 students enrolled)

(130 students enrolled) Granite Valley School 20.6%

Monson High School 16.3%

North Adams

Colegrove Park Elementary: 29.8%

Greylock: 27.3%

Brayton: 39.6%

Drury High: 41.7% (493 students enrolled)

Northampton

Bridge Street: 40.4% (263 students enrolled)

(263 students enrolled) Jackson Street: 16.9%

Leeds 20.7%

R. K. Finn Ryan Road: 16.5%

John F Kennedy Middle School: 24.9%

Northampton High 15.2%

Orange

Dexter Park: 2.7%

Fisher Hill: 44.3% (230 students enrolled)

Palmer

Old Mill Pond 18.1%

Palmer High 26.7% (535 students enrolled)

Pelham

Pelham Elementary: 19.0%

Pittsfield

Allendale: 31.3%

Crosby Educational Academy: 52.9% (17 students enrolled)

(17 students enrolled) Egremont: 24.1%

Robert T. Capeless Elementary School: 17.9%

Morningside Community School: 43.9%

Crosby: 44.2%

Stearns: 24.4%

Williams: 15.9%

Silvio O Conte Community: 48.0%

John T Reid Middle: 51.8%

Theodore Herberg Middle: 33.2%

Pittsfield High: 28.5%

Taconic High: 40.8%

Eagle Education Academy: 45.8%

Pittsfield Public Virtual Academy: 32.3%

Richmond

Richmond Consolidated: 13.0%

Rowe

Rowe Elementary: 28.6%

Savoy

Emma L Miller Elementary School: 15.0%

Southampton

William E Norris: 13.0%

Southwick

Woodland School: 19.6% (313 students enrolled)

(313 students enrolled) Powder Mill School: 11.4%

Southwick Regional School: 16.5%

South Hadley

Plains Elementary: 22.3%

Mosier: 9.9%

Michael E. Smith Middle School: 27.9%

South Hadley High: 36.3% (500 students enrolled)

Springfield

Early Childhood Education Center 67.6%

Balliet Preschool 57.6%

Springfield Public Day Elementary School 40.6%

Edward P. Boland School 40.0%

Thomas M Balliet 38.9%

Samuel Bowles 29.1%

Milton Bradley School 34.8%

Brightwood 44.4%

Elias Brookings 40.5%

Daniel B Brunton 41.9%

William N. DeBerry 38.8%

Hiram L Dorman 34.0%

Rebecca M Johnson 56.4%

Margaret C Ells 66.0%

Glenwood 32.6%

Glickman Elementary 37.1%

Frank H Freedman 30.8%

Frederick Harris 31.4%

Homer Street 34.0%

Alfred G. Zanetti Montessori Magnet School 20.6%

Indian Orchard Elementary 41.8%

Kensington International School 38.8%

Liberty 39.1%

Lincoln 50.4%

Mary A. Dryden Veterans Memorial School 22.1%

Mary M Lynch 33.2%

Mary O Pottenger 40.2%

Mary M Walsh 45.9%

Sumner Avenue 41.0%

Arthur T Talmadge 38.0%

Alice B Beal Elementary 24.0%

Warner 35.5 Washington 40.2%

White Street 33.6%

German Gerena Community School 36.9%

The Springfield Renaissance School an Expeditionary Learning School 29.1%

Springfield International Academy at Johnson 20.5%

Kiley Prep 40.5%

Kiley Academy 33.9%

Springfield Legacy Academy 21.9%

Emergence Academy 12.6%

John J Duggan Academy 16.2%

Forest Park Middle 42.8%

John F Kennedy Middle 41.6%

Springfield Realization Academy 27.7%

Springfield Public Day Middle School 69.8%

STEM Middle Academy 13.5%

South End Middle School 50.5%

Springfield Middle School 81.0% (20 students enrolled)

(20 students enrolled) Impact Prep at Chestnut 42.3%

Conservatory of the Arts 45.6%

Rise Academy at Van Sickle 43.5%

Van Sickle Academy 41.5%

Springfield Central High 24.6%

High School Of Commerce 46.9%

Springfield High School of Science and Technology 32.4%

Springfield Public Day High School 73.4%

Springfield High School 47.3%

Gateway to College at Holyoke Community College 41.9%

Gateway to College at Springfield Technical Community College 42.9%

Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy 24.2%

Springfield International Academy at Sci-Tech 55.6%

The Springfield Virtual School 27.3%

Sunderland

Sunderland Elementary: 20.5%

Wales

Wales Elementary: 16.0%

Ware

Stanley M Koziol Elementary School: 32.8%

Ware Middle School: 19.8%

Ware Junior/Senior High School: 35.4% (497 students enrolled)

Westfield

Fort Meadow Early Childhood Center: 48.6% (133 students enrolled)

(133 students enrolled) Franklin Ave: 27.8%

Abner Gibbs: 28.2%

Highland: 23.3%

Munger Hill: 15.9%

Paper Mill: 21.1%

Southampton Road: 19.6%

Westfield Intermediate School: 21.4%

Westfield Middle School: 23.8%

Westfield High: 31.7%

Westfield Technical Academy: 25.3%

Westfield Virtual School: 30.8%

Westhampton

Westhampton Elementary School: 18.1%

West Springfield

West Springfield Early Childhood 40.8% (89 students enrolled)

(89 students enrolled) John Ashley 27.3%

Philip G Coburn 29.9%

John R Fausey 19.1%

Memorial 22.1%

Mittineague 20.4%

Tatham 6.0%

West Springfield Middle 26.5%

West Springfield High 22.2%

Whately

Whately Elementary: 12.4%

Williamsburg

Anne T. Dunphy School: 20.6%

Worthington

R. H. Conwell: 31.2%

In addition to the awareness campaign, approximately $4 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds are being awarded to participating districts and educational collaboratives. The districts will be given $10,000 to address chronic absenteeism.

The funds are to be used for family engagement initiatives or student tracking and monitoring programs, or to provide attendance recovery academies.

“Absenteeism is really a manifestation of an unmet need. We need to work with students and families to understand the barriers to attending school they’re facing – and remind them that when students aren’t in the classroom, they’re missing out on much more than their education,” said Secretary Tutwiler. “Schools offer counseling, extracurricular activities, meals, and the chance to learn with and from students’ peers. If students aren’t there, they can’t benefit from these opportunities.”

“Common sense and research both tell us that students have a harder time learning when they miss school, especially when they miss more than three weeks of school,” said Governor Maura Healey. “While students should stay home when they’re sick, regular attendance should be as much a part of students’ lives as it was before the pandemic. We’re proud to launch this ad campaign to spread the word about resources available to families and schools to help get kids back into the classroom.”



“Massachusetts has some of the best teachers in the country, and they’re ready to welcome students and families into their school community,” said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “In collaboration with families, schools can help address students’ needs and help students to grow and thrive.”