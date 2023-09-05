BOSTON (WWLP) – The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABCC) will implement a program called ‘Operation Safe Campus’ to prevent underage drinking on college campuses and area bars throughout Massachusetts.

The state treasurer’s office is taking steps to prevent underage drinking in the Commonwealth by increasing enforcement in parking lots and surrounding streets of liquor stores and bars that have a history of underage individuals using fake IDs. If a minor is caught, their parents will be notified.

Investigators will also monitor delivery apps that provide alcohol. They found that after the drivers picked up the alcohol, underage students were found waiting for the delivery on street corners.

“Increased enforcement saves lives and prevents tragedies before they happen,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, who oversees the ABCC. “We want to make sure that underage people are aware that drinking and driving can have devastating consequences upon them and those they love.”

“We want to draw attention to the dangers of alcohol abuse and underage drinking,” said Jean Lorizio, chairperson of the ABCC. “We are making people aware that underage drinking can have devastating consequences on them and the individuals they love.”

Using a fake ID is against the law in Massachusetts. In 2022, there were 178 people in possession of false identification. The commission found 691 minors in possession of or transporting alcoholic beverages.

There were 289 cases of beer and 168 bottles of alcohol confiscated which prevented delivery to approximately 2,836 minors. In addition, bars and liquor stores were charged with 263 counts of sale to minors in Massachusetts.