CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The winter heating season has begun, and the state is stepping in to help households afford to heat their homes.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities announced the start of the Home Energy Assistance Program‘s winter heating season.

Applications for home energy assistance are currently being accepted. Income-eligible households can receive help from now until April 30.

Households must meet specific eligibility requirements to qualify.