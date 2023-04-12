SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This unseasonably warm weather can lead to issues for both landlords and tenants.

Massachusetts state law requires that landlords keep the heat on inside apartment buildings until June 15th. But when it’s in the 70s during April it’s not ideal to have the heat cranking especially for those on higher floors of apartment buildings.

22News spoke with State Rep. Bud Williams who has voiced concern over the issue. He says he’s working with other state leaders to come up with a solution.

“We get the landlords together, we get the advocates, state leaders to find a happy medium. Because there was a number of years ago, that number didn’t work. Especially in New England where they say well if you don’t like the weather stick around, it’s going to change. So that’s what we’re up against now. What’s that happy medium? Is it June, is it May?”

Williams also pointed to air conditioning units that some landlords have opted to install which allow tenants to manually adjust the temperature when the weather fluctuates.