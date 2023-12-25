THOMPSON, CT. (WWLP) – A man from Massachusetts was killed following a crash between two dirt bikes in Thompson, Connecticut on Saturday.
According to Connecticut’s Environmental Conservation Police, the crash happened in Quaddick State Forest just before 4:00 p.m.
Steven G. Zografos, 22, of Oxford, Massachusetts was killed in the accident. Another 21-year-old man suffered injuries and was life-flighted to a local hospital.
The crash is still being investigated.
