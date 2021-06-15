Massachusetts man to climb six New England mountains for Alzheimer’s awareness

(WWLP) – A man from Massachusetts is raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association by climbing the highest mountain in each New England state.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Christina Lob at the Alzheimer’s Association, 25-year-old Brendan Walsh will complete a never before attempted “ultra endurance” challenge covering some of the most brutal terrain in New England.

Brendan’s journey is scheduled to begin on June 18 or 19 (depending on the weather). He will cycle over 600 miles between mountains and climb all six summits in under six days to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association as part of The Longest Day initiative.

Register for #TheLongestDay and take part in the 16-hour Solstice Challenge! Log 16 hours of physical activity by June 20 using The Longest Day mobile app. Run 🏃🏿, dance 💃🏻, hike 🥾 or work out 🏋🏽‍♀️ to raise funds and awareness for the fight to #ENDALZ! https://t.co/08Kc1V9ZgN pic.twitter.com/yrHW3QdwWy — Alzheimer’s Association TN (@endalztn) June 10, 2021

Begins with Mt. Katahdin in Maine Mt. Washington in New Hampshire Mt. Mansfield in Vermont Mt. Greylock in Massachusetts Bear Mountain in Connecticut Ending at Jerimoth Hill in Rhode Island

Brendan’s aunt has Alzheimer’s disease, his cousins are serving as her primary caregivers. He hopes to raise awareness and honor all families impacted by Alzheimer’s. Each year, Brendan completes a creative challenge to raise awareness and funds for a different cause.

The NE6

