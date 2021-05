(WWLP) – Nursing homes in Massachusetts are seeing a drop in both COVID-19 cases and deaths, according to AARP.

In the four weeks ending on April 18, the number of deaths were cut in half to less than 1 per 100 residents.

New infection rates also dropped.

But, AARP said nursing homes still need improvements like more PPE.

The organization is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would increase transparency and ensuring adequate staffing at these facilities.