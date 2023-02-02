CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Massachusetts are the loneliest on Valentine’s Day according to Google Trends.

BetMassachusetts.com researched each of the U.S. states for the most popular dating apps “Tinder,” “Bumble” and “Hinge” on Valentine’s Day the past 3 years on Google Trends.

Loneliest States On Valentine’s Day

1. Massachusetts

2. Oregon

3. Connecticut

4. Washington

5. California

6. New York

7. Maryland

8. Colorado

9. Utah

10. Nebraska

Researchers with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said that Boston appears to be getting lonelier, with the 5-year period seeing a 6% increase in single-person residences.

AARP helped form the Massachusetts Taskforce to End Loneliness & Build Community, “To ensure all residents of the Commonwealth feel connected to their community and enjoy a strong sense of social well-being. We do this by mobilizing local organizations, thought leaders, and other partners to join forces and use our collective resources and ingenuity for maximum impact.”