Massachusetts reports 390 deadly accidents last year, most since 2009

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Disturbing data from the state shows that last year saw 390 deadly accident in Massachusetts, the most since 2009.

The data also indicates the cause of the fatalities are speeding and a decrease in seatbelt use. A representative of AAA Northeast told 22News that Massachusetts laws on seatbelts are secondary compared to many other states which means you must be pulled over for another driving violation before being cited for not wearing a seatbelt.

Data shows Massachusetts drivers are less likely to buckle up. Mary Maguire, spokesperson for AAA Northeast said, “We have a seatbelt use rate here in Massachusetts at about 77.5 percent, many states that have primary laws on the books has a usage rate in the 90s and high 80s,”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, if Massachusetts were to pass a primary seat belt law, seat belt usage could rise by about 7 percent, and it would prevent more than 500 serious injuries, and save 14 lives annually.