Application deadline for Massachusetts Low Plate Lottery is Sunday

by: Regan Schiappa

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is announcing that applications for the 2020 Low Number Plate Lottery are now being accepted.

Applicants must apply by Sunday, September 6 and if you are selected for a low number plate you will be notified no later than September 15.

This year, there are 100 plates available in the lottery. Some of this year’s low plate characters are 751, 6P, and K5.

For more information on how to register to be in the Massachusetts Low Plate Lottery, click here.

