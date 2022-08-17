(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has announced that online transactions will be unavailable temporarily this week.

Starting Wednesday at 11 p.m. all online transactions will be unavailable. Online payments will become available again Thursday morning starting at 3 a.m.

Massachusetts RMV warn of phishing scams through text, email

The RMV is also warning residents of text messages and emails claiming to be the department in an attempt to get your information.

All transactions or renewals of licenses and registration are performed only on Mass.gov/RMV. Customers are asked to be aware of texts or emails claiming to be MassDOT or the RMV in an attempt to get your information. Fraudulent messages sent to residents may contain links to fake websites.