BOSTON (WWLP) – Crash reports will be unavailable due to a system upgrade by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV).

The public will be unable to request a crash report through 9 a.m. February 21st. Anyone in need of a crash report during this time can request a copy through the local or state law enforcement agency where the crash occurred.

According to the RMV, the Crash Data System replacement is being done to optimize the acceptance, maintenance, and accessibility of Massachusetts crash reports. All other transactions online are available.