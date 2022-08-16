BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is warning residents of text messages and emails claiming to be the department in an attempt to get your information.

All transactions or renewals of licenses and registration are performed only on Mass.gov/RMV. Customers are asked to be aware of texts or emails claiming to be MassDOT or the RMV in an attempt to get your information. Fraudulent messages sent to residents may contain links to fake websites.

“Customers should use just one website to ensure they are using the official Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles website and that site is Mass.Gov/RMV,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Customers should never respond to texts or emails asking for personal information and should avoid using any unofficial third-party websites claiming to assist with RMV services.”

The RMV is offering the following tips to help Massachusetts residents to determine if they are using the official site:

Massachusetts uses RMV instead of DMV, which is used in some other states. Sites claiming to be the Department of Motor Vehicles or DMV should be considered suspicious.

If you get a text claiming to be the RMV with a link, don’t touch the link and instead directly go to Mass.gov/RMV on your browser.

The Commonwealth’s seal will be located on the page of the official site.

Read the fine print. Look for key phrases like “for-profit” or “privately owned” at the top or bottom of the webpage, meaning they are not affiliated with the state.

The RMV will never charge a customer for checking the status of a license, registration, or title.

Customers will never be charged to access Registry forms and information.

The Registry never charges for address changes. A site that charges for any of the following are not legit.

If you aren’t sure of the legitimacy of a site, you can also contact the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation by calling the Consumer Hotline at (617) 973-8787, or toll-free in Massachusetts at (888) 283-3757.