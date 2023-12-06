OAKHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 60 public safety personnel who helped find a missing 5-year-old earlier this year were honored during an event in Worcester County.

On February 20th at around 9:30 a.m. 5-year-old Owen Goderre, who has autism and is non-verbal, left his home on Edson Road in Oakham taking the family dog, Tika with him. The family called 911 and began searching for him which is surrounded by woods around the Ware River Watershed.

“It was incredible how fast they responded. Within a half hour, there were drones and within an hour, police lined the roads. They were amazing,” Owen’s mother, Samantha Kendall, said.

A coordinated effort of resources, including a bloodhound from Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and his handler searched for nearly three hours when Owen and their dog were located.

On Tuesday, Owen and his parents met with those involved with bringing him home safe at the Oakham Fire Department. The following members of law enforcement were honored with Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.’s TEAM Award:

Massachusetts State Police

Oakham Police Department

Oakham Fire Department

North Brookfield Police Department

Massachusetts Environmental Police

Rutland Fire Department

Rutland Police Department

Fitchburg Police Department

Rutland Regional Emergency Communications Center

Barre Police Department

Central Massachusetts Search and Rescue Team

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

“On that February day, Owen’s family was filled with dread and fear when they realized he walked out the door. It is every parent’s nightmare,” Mr. Early said. “The law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders and civilian search team members who responded quickly to find Owen have families too. That day, they treated Owen like he was part of their family and they brought him home safe.”

“There is, perhaps, no type of call to which a police officer, firefighter, or search volunteer responds that carries a greater urgency than a child lost in a dangerous place. With a young life possibly in the balance, the dozens of first responders and civilian searchers who raced to find Owen and his dog that February day truly epitomized the core purpose of these callings — to help the vulnerable,” said Colonel John Mawn Jr., Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “I heartily commend all the rescuers honored today for responding to Owen’s day of need, including the 28 members of the MSP from various units, and among them, our Special Emergency Response Team members who are incredibly skilled in search and rescue operations in austere environments. All of them did outstanding work that day.”