BOSTON (WWLP) – More than $11 billion was added to the Massachusetts economy last year through outdoor recreation alone, a sign that businesses are seeing an increase in customers interested in getting outside.

According to the Healey-Driscoll Administration, the outdoor recreation economy grew 17 percent last year and created 102,687 jobs. Some of the top outdoor recreation in the state include boating, fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, skiing, ATVing and bicycling. The state is also seeing a large increase in the interest of sailing, snow activities, recreational flying and guided activities.

“Massachusetts has a tremendous variety of beautiful outdoor spaces and recreation offerings, which benefit our communities, our well-being, and our economy,” said Heather Clish, Appalachian Mountain Club Vice President, Conservation and Recreation Advocacy. “Today’s news that the outdoor recreation economy grew so well last year is a strong sign that the outdoors is a critical and increasingly important part of our lives.”

In 2022, a total of $11.7 billion was added to the Massachusetts economy through outdoor recreation. To help the state’s economy, the Healey-Driscoll Administration launched a new office to promote Massachusetts as a welcoming and accessible place to play outside.

“Every Massachusetts resident deserves easy access to safe outdoor spaces with clean air and water,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “By providing opportunities for fun outside, especially for kids, we create the next generation of environmental stewards. Our new Office of Outdoor Recreation will help our administration get more residents outside and enjoying our beautiful natural resources.”

Randall Lyons, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association explained how the boating industry in the state alone contributes a large amount to the economy, “The recreational boating industry in Massachusetts contributes over $5 billion to the state economy and employs over 17,500 men and women within the state. For every $1 spent on transient dockage, it equates to close to $4 to the local community where the visiting boater is docked. Boaters are helping to fuel the economy by spending money on shopping, restaurants, lodging, fuel and more.”

While eastern Massachusetts has the coast to help promote outdoor recreation, western Massachusetts is home to hiking trails, camping sites and lakes that residents can check out.