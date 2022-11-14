SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents can now use SNAP benefits to buy food online from Big Y supermarkets.

Governor Baker’s administration announced Monday that those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can use their benefits to buy food items online from Big Y.

Recipients are now able to use services provided by apps like Instacart to obtain groceries from Amazon, BJs, Daily Table, Geissler’s Supermarket, Shaw’s, Star Market, Stop & Shop, and Walmart, as well as ALDI, Brothers Marketplace, Hannaford, McKinnon’s Supermarkets, Price Chopper, Price Rite Marketplace, Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms, and Wegmans

Since first launching the online purchasing program in late May of 2020, Massachusetts residents have spent more than $240 million in SNAP benefits buying groceries online.

SNAP benefits may only be used to purchase eligible food items. The benefits cannot be used to cover fees like the cost of delivery.

Massachusetts EBT cardholders urged to change pin after skimming scams

As a reminder, residents who receive public benefits are advised to change their EBT pin number after an increase in skimming reports. Thieves reportedly steal your information using skimming devices anywhere you may use the magnetic strip from on your credit, debit, and Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. The thieves install a skimmer and collect card information then printers will clone the cards with your information.

“Along with the continuation of SNAP Emergency Allotments, SNAP online purchasing is one of several tools the Administration has utilized to combat food insecurity for Massachusetts individuals and families,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “More local retailers in the program both support households that receive SNAP benefits and also bring economic support to our local businesses and communities.”

“SNAP online purchasing program is a critical part of the Administration’s work to address equitable access to groceries across the state, providing more than 600,000 low-income households the same purchasing choices as other shoppers,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan. “SNAP online purchasing is another important tool in our efforts to help people shop safely for food, at a reduced risk of skimming scams. We are grateful for the expansion of this program to more retailers, as well as retailers’ partnership in protecting SNAP clients and their benefits.”

“At Big Y, we are always striving to enhance the shopping experience for all of our customers,” said Christian D’Amour, Director of E-Commerce at Big Y Foods. “We are so excited to now offer this valuable benefit and flexible shopping option to our customers and their families.”