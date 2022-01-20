Massachusetts SNAP adds online purchasing for BJ’s Wholesale Club

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker’s administration announced Wednesday that those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can use their benefits to buy food items online from BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Recipients are now able to use services provided by apps like Instacart to obtain groceries from BJ’s, Walmart, Amazon, Price Chopper, ALDI, Stop & Shop and Hannaford. Since first launching the online purchasing program in late May of 2020, Massachusetts residents have spent more than $122 million n in SNAP benefits buying groceries online.

SNAP benefits may only be used to purchase eligible food items. The benefits cannot be used to cover fees like the cost of delivery.

“SNAP online purchasing is one of several tools the Administration has utilized, alongside the continuation of SNAP Emergency Allotments, to combat food insecurity for Massachusetts individuals and families,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “BJs participation in this program will help expand safe shopping options for households who utilize SNAP to help buy nutritious and culturally accessible food.”

“SNAP remains an important tool to help fight food insecurity by putting money directly into the hands of over 590,000 households and supporting our local communities, retailers and their employees,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Amy Kershaw. “Expanding approved online retailers promotes equity and safety for our residents receiving SNAP, allowing low-income households access to the same purchasing choices as other shoppers.”

“We’re committed to providing our members with essential products and fresh food for their families at an unbeatable value,” said Monica Schwartz, executive vice president, chief digital officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “BJ’s is pleased to help increase access to SNAP-eligible foods through BJs.com, offering members across Massachusetts more flexibility to shop their way.”