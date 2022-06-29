AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents can now use SNAP benefits to buy food online from Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam.

Governor Baker’s administration announced Wednesday that those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can use their benefits to buy food items online from Geissler’s Supermarket.

Recipients are now able to use services provided by apps like Instacart to obtain groceries from Price Rite, BJ’s, Daily Table, Stop & Shop, Walmart and Amazon, as well as ALDI, Hannaford, Price Chopper, Price Rite, and Stop & Shop. Since first launching the online purchasing program in late May of 2020, Massachusetts residents have spent more than $176 million in SNAP benefits buying groceries online.

SNAP benefits may only be used to purchase eligible food items. The benefits cannot be used to cover fees like the cost of delivery.

“SNAP online purchasing is one of several tools the Administration has utilized, alongside the continuation of SNAP Emergency Allotments and Pandemic EBT (P-EBT), to combat food insecurity for Massachusetts individuals and families,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “The addition of more local retailers in the program will not only help expand safe shopping options for households who utilize SNAP to help buy culturally accessible food, but also support our local businesses and communities.”

“SNAP remains an important tool to help fight food insecurity by putting money directly into the hands of more than 600,000 households and supporting our local communities, retailers and their employees,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan. “Expanding approved online retailers promotes equity and safety for our residents receiving SNAP, allowing low-income households access to the same purchasing choices as other shoppers.”

“As a local family-owned retailer, we serve our communities with the best in local and fresh products every day. We are excited to finally make all these great products available online regardless of preferred payment method. Geissler’s SNAP customers now have the full ability to shop instore and online, support their local family-owned retailer and purchase the best locally made items and the freshest quality foods in the way most convenient for their lifestyle,” said Robert Rybick, President CEO Geissler’s Supermarket Inc.