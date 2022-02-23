CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker’s administration announced Wednesday that those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can use their benefits to buy food items online from Price Rite Marketplace.

Recipients are now able to use services provided by apps like Instacart to obtain groceries from Price Rite, BJ’s, Daily Table, Stop & Shop, Walmart and Amazon, as well as ALDI, Hannaford, Price Chopper and Stop & Shop. Since first launching the online purchasing program in late May of 2020, Massachusetts residents have spent more than $133 million in SNAP benefits buying groceries online.

SNAP benefits may only be used to purchase eligible food items. The benefits cannot be used to cover fees like the cost of delivery.

“SNAP online purchasing is one of several tools the Administration has utilized, alongside the continuation of SNAP Emergency Allotments, to combat food insecurity for Massachusetts individuals and families,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “Price Rite’s participation in this program will help expand safe shopping options for households who utilize SNAP to help buy nutritious and culturally accessible food.”

“SNAP remains an important tool to help fight food insecurity by putting money directly into the hands of nearly 600,000 households and supporting our local communities, retailers and their employees,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Amy Kershaw. “Expanding approved online retailers promotes equity and safety for our residents receiving SNAP, allowing low-income households access to the same purchasing choices as other shoppers.”

“Price Rite Marketplace is proud to accept EBT SNAP online for orders through Instacart,” said Kevin McDonnell, Senior Vice President of Operations for Price Rite Marketplace. “This new online shopping payment option for customers who use EBT SNAP will make it easier for many families to get the fresh foods and essentials they need.”

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Price Rite Marketplace to introduce EBT SNAP payments for same-day delivery and pickup, giving people greater access to food in Massachusetts,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President of Access to Food & Nutrition at Instacart. “At Instacart, we believe that online grocery should be accessible to everyone – not just a luxury for some. We look forward to increasing affordability and accessibility to nutritious food in partnership with Price Rite, the Baker-Polito Administration and the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance.”