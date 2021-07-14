Massachusetts SNAP benefits expands online purchases

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker’s administration announced Wednesday that those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can use their benefits to buy food items online from additional stores.

Recipients are now able to use services provided by apps like Instacart to obtain groceries from Price Chopper, ALDI and newly added Stop & Shop and Hannaford. Those using SNAP benefits were already able to use delivery and same-day pick up from federally approved retailers Amazon and Walmart.

Since first launching the online purchasing program in late may of 2020, Massachusetts residents have spent over $75 million in SNAP benefits in online grocery purchases across retailers.

“As a result of the economic fallout of COVID-19, the Commonwealth has seen a historic increase in SNAP participation, with 100,000 more households now utilizing the program for a total of approximately 550,000 households,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Amy Kershaw.

Those utilizing the program can enter their SNAP EBT information directly into the Instacart app as a form of payment. Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order.

Instacart has announced their plans to waive delivery or pickup fees through September 16, 2021, on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders placed by each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their account. For more information on EBT SNAP on Instacart, visit: https://www.instacart.com/ebt-snap.

“Providing people access to the food they love is at the core of Instacart’s mission. We’re proud to partner with Price Chopper, ALDI and now Hannaford and Stop & Shop to provide more families in Massachusetts with a convenient and accessible way to get their fresh food and pantry staples,” said David Healy, Retail Partnerships at Instacart.

SNAP benefits many only be used to purchase eligible food items. The benefits cannot be used to cover fees like the cost of delivery.