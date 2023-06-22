SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is letting people know to leave fireworks to professionals.

Every single year people are hurt and property is destroyed by illegal fireworks in the Bay State and much of that damage is done right around July 4th. Under Massachusetts state law, it is illegal to use, possess or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to buy them elsewhere and bring them into the state but despite this, in the past 10 years, the Commonwealth has endured nearly 1,000 fires and explosions, dozens of severe injuries, and about $2.5 million in property damage caused by illegal fireworks.

“We have had fires in the past which were due to fireworks whether it be due to dried vegetation or we’ve had for example bottle rockets land in gutters which have been not cleaned with dry leaves and vegetation in there so it can start fires that way or in between houses which can also start structure fires in general,” Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News.

As this problem persists throughout the state, this time of year is when fire departments are most on the lookout. Not only do fireworks pose a fire threat but they can also be extremely dangerous to pedestrians.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, State Police have seized thousands of illegal fireworks and issued 10 summonses so far this month.

