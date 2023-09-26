SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are helping parents learn the rules of car seat safety. They held a car seat demonstration this Tuesday afternoon to do just that.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, car crashes are the leading cause of death among children under 13. In an effort to keep kids safe, State Police offered free child car seat installations and inspections at the Springfield barracks.

A properly installed car seat shouldn’t move more than one inch front to back or side to side when pulled at the seat belt path. It’s also a good idea to read your car seat’s instruction manual.

State law requires kids to ride in a child passenger restraint until they’re 8 years old, while kids over 8 need to wear seatbelts.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.