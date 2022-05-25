ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police will be working with Connecticut State Police and Enfield Police to enforce the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

State police from both states will take part in a special Border 2 Border (B2B) enforcement initiative beginning now through the summer. Troopers will provide increased seat belt enforcement with a focus on vehicles crossing the state line into Massachusetts.

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts seat belt laws require every person in a passenger vehicle to wear a safety belt and any child under the age of 8 and less than 57 inches tall must be in a car seat or booster seat. If a vehicle is stopped for a traffic violation, not wearing a seat belt can result in a fine for $25.

The best way to protect yourself in a car accident is to wear your seat belt. According to Mass.gov, safety belts reduce the risk of death by 45% and serious injuries by 50% for drivers and front-seat passengers.