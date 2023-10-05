CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The winter installment of the Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball League kicked off this Thursday evening.

Six teams from western Massachusetts, including Chicopee, Springfield, Holyoke, West Springfield, Westfield, and Amherst announced their players Thursday night. The league gives members of the State Police and their partner organizations the opportunity to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Massachusetts State Trooper and Site Manager for the Unity Basketball League, Tom Sullivan told 22News, it allows for constructive interaction with young people, and sharing of values in a fun and active environment.

“There’s enough negative activity out there that it’s great just bringing everyone together, do something positive,” said Sullivan. “We try to bring people in and just talk to these kids and teach them stuff that they may not know.”

Boys and girls in 7th and 8th grades will be representing each team. The tournament kicks off next Thursday at the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.