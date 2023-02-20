NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – One Massachusetts State Trooper was injured after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle on Saturday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Massachusetts State Trooper and his cruiser was hit by another vehicle as the Trooper was going out of his cruiser to help with a prior crash on Route 195 West in New Bedford.

The Trooper was injured and was sent to St. Like’s Hospital where he was evaluated, treated, and released. The operator of the vehicle that hit the trooper and cruiser was also sent to the hospital for their injuries.

The investigation into the crash to see if that operator will face charges is ongoing.