CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries announced a new license plate that will help support research, projects and preserve the stripe bass population.

The new license plate is part of a series of environmental specialty plates that exclusively benefit the local environment. Artist Janet Biondi created the image for the plates, which show a striped bass in pursuit of alewives, one of it’s favorite meals.

You can purchase these specialty plates from the Registry of Motor Vehicles for the following costs:

Initial registration fee for new plate: $60

Special plate fee is: $40 ($28 is tax-deductible; $12 is to manufacture the plate)

Total first-time cost of Environmental Specialty Plates: $100

Renewal Fee: $100 every two years ($40 is tax-deductible)

Proceeds from the Striped Bass Conservation license plates will be dispersed by the Massachusetts Environmental Trust (MET). Eligible projects must support the goal of protecting and conserving the striped bass population so that future generations of anglers have the opportunity to fish for this species.

The Department of Marine Fisheries have previously released specialty license plates to help fund research for whales, trout and the Blackstone Valley.