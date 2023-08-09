A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts marijuana retailers have set an all-time high record for sales in a single month.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission announced on Wednesday that the month of July has set a new record for sales generating $136 million in the month of July. This surpassed the all-time high of $132.9 million in June.

There are now nearly 150 marijuana retailers in Massachusetts that have sold a total of $915.10 million in products as of August 6th so far this year. Customers must be 21 years or older and have a government-issued ID to purchase recreational marijuana. The law in Massachusetts allows you to carry up to one ounce of marijuana or up to 10 ounces in your home.

According to the Massachusetts Cannabis Control’s data, July’s average cost per ounce of flower is $176.06, an increase of $11.11 from June’s cost of $164.95.

Data provided by Massachusetts Cannabis Control

Recreational cannabis became legal for adults to grow and possess in Massachusetts on December 15, 2016. Nearly two years later, the first two stores opened on November 20, 2018, in Northampton and Leicester.