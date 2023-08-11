CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax-free weekend in Massachusetts begins Saturday and many are already taking advantage of the big savings.

Families across Bay State are expected to take advantage of the 6.25% sales tax exemption on most retail items valued up to $2,500 this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday business is expected to boom. Manny’s appliances told 22News they will sell a months worth of inventory over the course of two days and it’s all because of Tax Free Weekend.

“As far as the appliances and everything goes, it’s a really tremendous sale for us,” says Joel Brissette, Sales Manager at Manny’s. “I’d say it’s probably the equivalent to like Christmas for most retailers.”

While the highly anticipated weekend is still a day away, customers are still finding what they need beforehand so they can take advantage of this special weekend. Brissette adds, “So what we do is usually most people pre-shop and they select everything that they’re looking at, then on Saturday we’ll contact them, get the paperwork all done and we’ll reach out to them once we receive the product and get it all scheduled for delivery.”

And with many people making purchases well over $1,000 dollars, sometimes multiple; they’re saving hundreds of dollars in taxes this weekend. George Andros of Agawam told 22News he found a refrigerator and washing machine, and he’s excited for the hundreds in savings, “One I should save around $300 on the refrigerator and the other one, I’ll probably save about $250.”

There are still some items that will be taxable this weekend like meals, gas, alcohol, and if you want to shop for your business.