SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for 90 days as prices at the pump remain near record highs.

Biden also called on individual states to suspend their gas taxes to save people some money. In Massachusetts, some lawmakers have been pushing for legislation to suspend the 24-cent per gallon tax.

Democratic state Senator John Velis told 22News he would like to see the Massachusetts gas tax paused immediately.

“It’s all tied to inflation. You go to the grocery store and prices are up. You go to a restaurant and prices are up. With the gas tax, it’s something concrete. A lot of people are saying it isn’t that big of savings, but you know what? I disagree. I think anything is a savings right now.” Senator John Velis

22News also spoke with State Representative Daniel Carey. He said he wants to make sure the savings go to consumers and not the oil companies. “We need to continue to look at it. We’ve seen Connecticut do it, and there have been no real savings at the pump for them. I’d rather do something that is really going to help people.”

As for the federal gas tax, it is up to Congress to pass legislation that would halt it for all Americans. The federal tax is 18 cents for a gallon of regular, and the Massachusetts tax is 24 cents per gallon.