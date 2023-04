ASHLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A preschool teacher and her 18-month-old daughter are on their way home to Ashland after being trapped in Sudan.

Trillian Clifford and her daughter moved to Sudan last year. After a Civil War broke out, the two spent 10 days hiding in their apartment.

When there were airstrikes, they said would hide under a coffee table surrounded by mattresses. Through Clifford’s school, the two have been able to start their journey back home to Massachusetts.