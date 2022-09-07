ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Athol is asking its residents if they would prefer to move Halloween to Saturday this year.

According to the Athol Police Department, the reason for moving Halloween from Monday, October 31st to Saturday, October 29th is to provide additional daylight hours so children can go trick-or-treating safely due to school and parents working during the week.

If you are a resident of Athol, the police department is asking you to comment on their Facebook post if you would prefer a town-wide trick-or-treating event to be held on the 29th or 31st. There has not been an official decision made at this time. As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Facebook post has 22 posts that want to keep it on Halloween and 25 suggesting it to be changed to Saturday.

“I don’t have a kid but I think that’s pretty helpful, especially to parents who work late.” Tammy D. “Please keep in mind what other towns around us are doing. In this economy, we don’t want to burden our residents with an influx of kids from surrounding communities- it’s expensive for some neighborhoods. I’m fine with either day for my kids.”

The sunset on October 31st is at 5:45 p.m. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 6th.