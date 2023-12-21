22News is working for you with area roadways that are expected to be busy.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday travel rush is underway and the weather looks mostly dry through Christmas!

It is the first day of winter and it will be a very bright day. Plan on a sunny sky and a breeze from the north. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday night will be mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid-teens.

Friday looks to be a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday and Sunday are dry, a little cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. Christmas Day on Monday right now looks great. A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s near 50 degrees. A chance of rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Holiday Travel Advisory

If you are driving to your destination, Saturday, December 23rd, and Thursday, December 28th are expected to the the busiest days on the road. Construction on state roads by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be shut down from 5 a.m. on Friday, December 22, until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, and from 5:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2.

The best times to hit the road, in general, are before noon, or after 7 p.m.

The HOV lane on I-93 from Boston to Quincy will open early at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, and at 1:00 p.m. on Friday. The Sumner Tunnel will be open as high traffic is expected on nearby roadways.

While backups can happen anywhere due to accidents or bad weather, in Massachusetts, some of the trouble spots are going to be on I-91 in Springfield. I-291 could be a problem area too, this area often backs up approaching the Mass. Pike entrance. One of the busiest exits of the Pike in western Massachusetts is the I-91/I-90 Interchange in West Springfield.

If you are traveling south into Connecticut there are some other areas you’re going to want to look out for. Traffic usually starts to build up around the Hartford/Windsor line, and continues to the I-84 Interchange. Another place that sees slowdowns is where I-91 connects to Route 15 in Meriden. I-95 South in West Haven is an area that also sees bad backups.

Travel experts recommend everyone use real-time travel tools like the GPS on their phone and leave as early as possible if they want to avoid traffic.