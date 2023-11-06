CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is your local election headquarters for Massachusetts’ general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

We compiled this guide with everything you need to know for this year’s general election. 22News will bring you live team coverage, and results on air and online.

When and where do I vote?

Polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Contact your local election official for information about your towns candidates, deadlines, and hours.

Am I eligible to vote in this general election?

To be eligible to vote, you must be:

You must be a United States citizen.

You must be 18 to register to vote. You can pre-register to vote at 16 and will be automatically moved to the voting rolls when you turn 18.

You must not currently be incarcerated for a felony.

There is no state residency requirement to vote in Massachusetts.

If you are registered to vote, regardless of whether you are affiliated with a party, you can vote in the general election.

Am I registered to vote? What is my party status?

Use the state’s voter registration search tool to check your current registration and party status.

Can I vote via an absentee ballot?

In most elections in Massachusetts, voters can choose whether they would prefer to vote in person or by mail.

Excuse-required absentee voting by mail is available in all elections, to those who qualify. While early Vote by Mail ballots are more common, there are special circumstances where you may need to use the Absentee Ballot application to apply for an absentee ballot instead.

You can vote by absentee ballot if:

You will be away from your city or town on Election Day

You have a religious belief that prevents you from voting at your polling location on Election Day

You have a disability that prevents you from voting at your polling location

Absentee voters use the same ballots as early Vote by Mail voters and have the same deadlines for returning their ballots. Most voters who qualify for an absentee ballot can choose instead to apply for an early Vote by Mail ballot. There are some times that an absentee ballot application is needed.

You should fill out an absentee ballot application if:

You qualify for an absentee ballot and you are voting in a local election in a city or town that has opted out of Vote by Mail for that election

You are on active military duty

You are a U.S. citizen living outside the U.S.

You will be away from your city or town on Election Day

You are requesting an emergency absentee ballot due to hospitalization

You are currently incarcerated for a reason other than a felony conviction

To request your absentee ballot, you will need to submit a absentee application to your local election office:

By mail

By email

By fax

Absentee applications can be downloaded or printed here. Further, any written request with your signature is an acceptable application. You can simply write a signed letter to your local election office to apply for your ballot.

Applications can be submitted by mail, email, or fax, but they must include a signature that can be compared to your hand-written signature. Electronic signatures, scanned applications, and photos of applications are acceptable.

Emergency Absentee Ballots

If you have been admitted to a healthcare facility within 1 week of the election, you may use the absentee ballot application to designate someone of your choice to deliver a ballot to you. The person you designate to deliver your ballot will need to bring the signed application to your local election office, pick up your absentee ballot, bring it to you, and return it for you by the close of polls on Election Day. Emergency ballots may be requested up until the close of polls.

Can I see a sample ballot?

Use the ‘Your Voters’ Guide’ tool here to find your races.

Do I need to show a photo ID to vote?

You may be asked to show identification when you check-in at your polling place if:

You are voting for the first time in Massachusetts in an election

You are an inactive voter

You are casting a provisional or challenged ballot

The poll worker has a reasonable suspicion that leads them to request identification

Acceptable identification must include your name and the address at which you are registered to vote.

Examples of acceptable identification include:

A driver’s license.

A state-issued ID card.

A recent utility bill.

A rent receipt.

A lease.

A copy of a voter registration affidavit.

Any printed identification which contains the voter’s name and address.

What should I do if I have issues at the polls?

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Divisions at (800) 462-8683.

Where can I find election results?

22News will share general election results after polls close at 8 p.m. on air and online.