MassBike giving away free bike lights to cyclists

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassBike is providing free bike lights for bicyclists.

The non-profit touts this campaign as part of the “Lights Brigade” program. Volunteers meet bicyclists on the roads and paths to provide them with free lights.

2News spoke with one PVTA driver, who said these lights could help protect everyone on the road.

“I’m just driving down the road, and all of a sudden, I see this dark bike right in the road and I have to weave around it really quick,” Jason Wang recalled. He added, “I think headlights would help a lot so we could avoid accidents.”

Normally, the devices are handed out during the winter months. But, the campaign has been extended through the spring and summer.