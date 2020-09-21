MassDEP fines Baystate Contracting Services of Springfield for asbestos violations at school in Ware

BOSTON (MassDEP) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced it has fined Baystate Contracting Services of Springfield $10,000 for asbestos violations at the Stanley M. Koziol Elementary School at 4 Gould Road in Ware.

MassDEP discovered the violations when conducting a compliance inspection of asbestos abatement activities in the boiler room of the school and observed the potential release of asbestos fibers from improper management of friable asbestos-containing boiler insulation.

On August 2, 2019, MassDEP personnel conducted an unannounced compliance inspection. Baystate Contracting personnel were not present at the site at the time of the inspection. When contacted by the MassDEP inspector, Baystate Contracting verbally indicated that asbestos abatement activities had been completed at the school despite the inspector having observed several violations of Massachusetts asbestos regulations. Specifically, visible remnants of asbestos insulation were present on piping, the work area was observed to be open to the environment via an unsecured doorway, air filtration units were operating, but were discharging into the work area as opposed to discharging to ambient air, and debris potentially containing asbestos was present on the floors within the work area and in a school hallway leading to the work area.

“Asbestos is a known carcinogen and following required work practices is imperative to protect school employees and students,” said Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield. “Failure to do so will result in penalties, as well as escalated clean-up, decontamination and monitoring costs.”

Baystate Contracting must pay $7,500 of the assessed penalty, with the balance suspended subject to Baystate Contracting’s future compliance with MassDEP’s regulations. Immediately after MassDEP’s inspections, Baystate Contracting returned to the school and complied with the cleanup requirements as directed by MassDEP.

MassDEP is responsible for ensuring clean air and water, safe management and recycling of solid and hazardous wastes, timely cleanup of hazardous waste sites and spills and the preservation of wetlands and coastal resources.