MassDevelopment awards funding to local organizations

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state of Massachusetts is giving $1.25 million in grant money to support environmental cleanup efforts at five sites around the state.

The money comes from MassDevelopment’s Brownfields Redevelopment Fund. Thanks to the grant, over 23 acres will be redeveloped across the state.

Some of the grant winners are located in western Massachusetts. These local organizations received a combined amount of $210,000.

The overall goal of the grant program is to make these communities safe for housing and economic development.

The following are organizations in western Massachusetts that received funding: