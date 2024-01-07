CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mass Department of Transportation said it activated 876 pieces of equipment to stay on top of clearing and de-icing roads.

Local cities and towns also activated plow crews, but many communities are also facing a shortage of drivers, which means roads could take longer to plow. Springfield offered drivers a performance bonus to sign on and others increased the hourly rate.

22News spoke with people Sunday about their travel experience on area roadways.

“Yeah, I live like five minutes away and it probably took me 20 minutes to get here, 15 minutes just trying to get out of my driveway… that was already was plowed out so… yeah, it was pretty slippery,” said Charlie Aponte of Chicopee.

MassDOT has also reduced the speed limit to 40 miles per hour on the Mass Pike both eastbound and westbound from the New York border to Wilbraham.