BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) launched a new online dashboard, the Massachusetts Vehicle Census (MVC).

The MVC is the first public dataset that joins information about how many vehicles are being driven, with information about the vehicles themselves, such as the vehicle type, vehicle use, fuel classification, and the municipality the vehicle is garaged, according to MassDOT.

This new dashboard is a great resource for the public because it provides information about vehicle usage, baseline data on the total number of vehicles available, and mileage accrual. The data that is now available to the public will help support conversations about how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Everyone can view the dataset and then filter data geographically by the municipality and metropolitan planning organization (MPO), and by selected characteristics of vehicles. The dashboard is available on their website, and the data is also available for download.

The dashboard supports the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s commitment to combat climate change. The Administration just created the position of Climate Chief, which is a new cabinet-level position that is responsible for driving climate policy across every agency and making sure that climate change is considered in all relevant decision-making. Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to create this position at the cabinet level.

“Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll have said the climate crisis is our biggest challenge, and they want us to meet this moment with innovation and urgency. This new dashboard is going to be a significant resource to increase the public conversation about steps we should be taking,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “Data is a powerful tool, and the new Massachusetts Vehicle Census has accurate and timely information on the types of vehicles registered in Massachusetts, whether they are gas, electric, or hybrid, and where the vehicles are town by town. We are grateful to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission for helping us develop the dashboard and believe the information on it will help increase the public conversation around ways to achieve our climate goals.”

“All of us in the Healey-Driscoll Administration have the opportunity to accomplish a great deal with climate action if we have the help and support of the public and this dashboard will go far to engage the community because it will serve as a resource for discussions,” said Transportation Undersecretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “No government official or appointee can be successful unless there are partnerships with members of the public, and this new dashboard will be updated regularly to inform us on where we stand with a key goal of reducing the use of fossil fuels and leading all of us to make investments and policy changes to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.”

“The Massachusetts Vehicle Census dashboard is an example of the whole-of-government approach that the Healey-Driscoll Administration is taking to combating the climate crisis,” said Massachusetts Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer. “This tool will allow us to track our progress toward our climate goals as it relates to vehicle usage, and the data collected will help guide our decision-making around how to allocate resources and investments across the Commonwealth to achieve a greener and healthier future.”